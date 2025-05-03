Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 112 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,813 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

