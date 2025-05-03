Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

