Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 39 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $348.11 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.79 and a 200-day moving average of $330.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

