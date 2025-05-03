Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,439,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

