Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Primerica were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $265.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.57. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.