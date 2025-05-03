Northern Trust Corp Purchases 646,742 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,742 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Juniper Networks worth $136,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

