Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $412,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,770,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35. 3M has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.