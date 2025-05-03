Northern Trust Corp Has $141.21 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Fidelity National Financial worth $141,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

NYSE:FNF opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

