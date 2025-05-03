SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

SEI Investments Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

