Northern Trust Corp Buys 53,849 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Everest Group worth $152,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

