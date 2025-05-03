Voleon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after acquiring an additional 736,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

