Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 141,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,550 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 173,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. JMP Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $1,271,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.