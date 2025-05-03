Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 18,772 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 351.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

EXAS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

