Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,050.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,856.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,977.91. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,176.43 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.46.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

