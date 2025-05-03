Apex Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,557 iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

