Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.22% of Safehold worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE SAFE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

