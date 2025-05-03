150,000 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 38.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 467,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,017,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,225,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $6,946,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cormark lowered TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 226.53%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

