Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 582,661 Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 3,360.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,661 shares during the quarter. Gorilla Technology Group accounts for about 1.1% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Gorilla Technology Group were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 1.3 %

GRRR stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Gorilla Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

