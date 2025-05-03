Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 525,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 5.23% of Nvni Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nvni Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nvni Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nvni Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Nvni Group Price Performance

NVNI opened at $0.34 on Friday. Nvni Group Limited has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

