Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,623 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRG. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,903,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 366,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.