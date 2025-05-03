Apex Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VLUE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

