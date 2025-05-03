275,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. NU comprises about 3.3% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NU by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

