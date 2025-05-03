AlTi Global Inc. Takes $5.71 Million Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 372,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.42% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CompoSecure news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 233,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,986.91. This represents a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.