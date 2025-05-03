AlTi Global Inc. Takes $5.71 Million Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 372,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.42% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
CompoSecure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.
CompoSecure Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
