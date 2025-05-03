iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Increased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

