AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,418 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 229,421 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

FNDX stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends/buybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

