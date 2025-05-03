Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,815,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VB stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32. The stock has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

