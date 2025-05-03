iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $43,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

