Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 156,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,170,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 6.0 %

NVT opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

