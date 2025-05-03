Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1,615.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Westlake by 6,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Westlake Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $161.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

