Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 13,720 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PLTR opened at $124.28 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $291.48 billion, a PE ratio of 654.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

