Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 222,350 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,064,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 6,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 680,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 670,238 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 232,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union Trading Up 0.6 %

WU stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

