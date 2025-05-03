Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average is $202.30. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

