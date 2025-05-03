Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 405 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 3.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,186.92. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,054,450. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.