AlTi Global Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 810.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,539,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $63.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

