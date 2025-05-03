683 Capital Management LLC Invests $335,000 in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hanover Bancorp

In other Hanover Bancorp news, Director Robert Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $742,113.60. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

HNVR opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.11. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Hanover Bancorp Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

