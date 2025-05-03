683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bakkt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKKT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 5.43. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

