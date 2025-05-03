iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

