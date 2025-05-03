683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 5,525.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

