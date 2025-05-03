AlTi Global Inc. Has $67.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.6% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $67,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

