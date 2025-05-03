JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,101 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,397 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 1,112,369 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

