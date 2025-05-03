683 Capital Management LLC Invests $340,000 in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of KORU Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 157,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRMD. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.85 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.87.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

