Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $34.10 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,364 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.
BSCS opened at $20.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
