336,824 Shares in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

