Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

