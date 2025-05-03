Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Position Lessened by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,605,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Argan by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Argan by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX opened at $163.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $191.46.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $344,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,325. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. The trade was a 16.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857 shares of company stock worth $1,308,133 in the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

