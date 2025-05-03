Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.24 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,221.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,468 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

