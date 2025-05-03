Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of TTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

