Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 0.8% of Anderson Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

NYSE LYV opened at $134.11 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

