Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matterport by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,329,000 after purchasing an additional 578,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

About Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. Analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.