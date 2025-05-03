Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
CGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Shares of CGTX opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
